Goodbye multipolarity; hello bipolarity?

Not only is multipolarity a myth, but the system remains closer to unipolarity than to Cold War-style bipolarity. Though China is rising, the world’s largest-ever power gap will take a long time to close. China has ascended most significantly in the economic domain (although less than is commonly assumed, since it significantly inflates its GDP data), but it has done much less to shrink the power gap in other areas. It still lags very far behind the US technologically. A forthcoming (co-authored) book of mine shows that US firms hold a 53% profit share in high-tech industries, compared with a mere 6% for China. China is also only a regional military power, and that will long remain the case, leaving the US as the sole superpower that can command the global commons.

