Goods and Services Tax at five: The new regime’s journey so far5 min read . Updated: 29 Jun 2022, 10:07 PM IST
Its structure was well thought out and it has served states well, while its rich reservoir of data could now aid policymaking
Its structure was well thought out and it has served states well, while its rich reservoir of data could now aid policymaking
Listen to this article
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) has completed its 5th year today since its inception on 1 July 2017. The move towards ‘one nation one tax’ was one of the most historic indirect tax reforms India had ever undertaken. After concerted efforts of consensus building for over a decade, GST replaced 17 central and state taxes and 13 cesses, eliminating the cascading impact of indirect taxation and laying the foundation for a common national market.