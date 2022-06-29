Goods and Services Tax at five: The new regime’s journey so far

The proportion of the taxable value of goods and services covered under the lowest bracket of the ‘nil’ tax rate has gone up from 9% in 2017-18 to nearly 17% in 2019-20, and that in the highest GST bracket of 28% is estimated to have been brought down from 12% to 7.6% in 2019-20. Consequently, the effective GST rate had come down from 14.4% at inception to 11.6% in 2019. However, despite this and the pandemic’s disruption, the GST-to-GDP ratio went up from 5.8% in 2020-21 to 6.4% in 2021-22, reflecting improved compliance. With better compliance, a complaint-redressal mechanism (a GST Tribunal) will be both timely and fair.