Google’s $15 billion plan for an AI hub in India: Is this the leap we need?
Google’s $15 billion AI hub in Visakhapatnam promises to generate jobs and help India’s economy. Capital inflows are welcome. But the real question is what such backend infrastructure can do to brighten India’s AI prospects where it matters most.
US-based Google will invest $15 billion over five years to set up an artificial intelligence (AI) hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, its CEO Sundar Pichai has said. With its gigawatt-scale compute capacity, subsea gateway and energy supply plan, this mega facility is expected to become Google’s biggest AI hub outside the US.