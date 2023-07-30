Opinion
Google and Meta's rising ad revenues are music to content creators’ ears
Summary
- Nonetheless, it is essential for creators to diversify their income streams by exploring alternative sources of revenue
The second-quarter results for global digital giants Meta (formerly Facebook) and Alphabet (Google’s parent company) last week brought some relief as their ad revenues show an upward trend. This growth has also been seen in India, where the ad revenues of both Meta and Alphabet have surged in the past few years. The latest results offer a glimmer of hope for content creators in India, who rely heavily on these tech behemoths for the revenues.
