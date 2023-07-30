Google and Meta's rising ad revenues are music to content creators’ ears

Content creators have emerged as a significant force in the digital landscape, providing engaging and diverse content to audiences across social media platforms. Their hard work and creativity are rewarded through revenue-sharing by these platforms, which incentivises them to continue producing captivating content. Content creators have two main revenue streams – those from platforms such as Meta and Alphabet, and paid partnerships. While the latter is more lucrative, it is accessible only to the top 20% of creators. The remaining 80% depend heavily on revenue shares by the platforms themselves.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}