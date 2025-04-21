Google’s ad-tech dominance is easier to fix than its search monopoly
Summary
- Alphabet’s antitrust setbacks will hurt it but needn’t threaten its future. Remedies for Google’s ad business dominance can easily be executed. And punishing Alphabet in AI will only reduce competition in a vital market—so that seems safe.
Targeted advertising is the business model that created much of the modern internet, and no company has benefitted more than Google. Last week in the US, a district court judge handed down a ruling that threatens to dismantle part of that money-printing machine. Finally, there’s a Big Tech antitrust case with an obvious and effective remedy.