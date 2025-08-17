Perplexity’s $34.5 billion bid for Google’s Chrome seems mischievous
It could be a tactic to pierce Google-owner Alphabet’s defence in its antitrust case. Alphabet had argued that hiving off its popular browser would turn it into a shadow of itself. Perplexity’s bid suggests Chrome could be used to drive AI adoption.
If you’re fighting an antitrust lawsuit that might end up breaking your company into pieces, one defence is to argue that those pieces would wither away if separated from the mother ship, thus creating a worse outcome for the consumer. That’s what Google has been doing in the face of the US Department of Justice (DoJ) calls for it to sell Chrome, its market-leading web browser, as part of the remedies for its monopolistic behaviours involving its search business.