Perplexity’s $34.5 billion bid for Google’s Chrome seems mischievous

Perplexity doesn’t have $34.5 billion. The company was valued at $18 billion at the time of its last funding round, but said it would come up with funds from a coalition of investors who are already on board with the plan. The deal would realistically be possible only if the court does force the Alphabet unit to sell Chrome, which, according to most analysts I’ve spoken to, would be an extreme measure. But it’s not an impossibility. Indeed, it might have become slightly more possible thanks to Perplexity’s bid and what might come next. But before I get into that, let’s humour this for a second and talk about why buying Chrome would make sense for Perplexity.