Google and Meta antitrust cases show why we need a policy pincer to foster competition in digital markets
The dominance of Big Tech is the context for India’s digital competition law on its way. We should combine prohibitions on anticompetitive practices with positive obligations on digital players to strengthen rivalry in favour of end users.
The US Department of Justice recently filed a petition in the Google Search case suggesting remedial action to promote competition in digital markets. Key steps include opening up the search ecosystem by prohibiting Google from offering any monetary incentives for the distribution of its search services, combining its search with other products and signing exclusive agreements with content publishers. It also suggests that Google be asked to offload its web browser Google Chrome, through which about 30% of the total search queries are obtained.