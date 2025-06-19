Bundling and tying: There are many adjacent services in digital markets and a core issue with the business model of digital companies has been the group-level tying and bundling of services in ways that can result in power concentration. Big Tech entities ensure that the behavioural bias of users is fully exploited so that dominance in one relevant market stream could be exploited to foreclose competition in a second market. For instance, while using Gmail along with its search engine may appear ‘optional,’ the size and placement of its pop-up on the search engine screen would suggest otherwise.