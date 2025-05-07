Google’s settlement with CCI over Android TVs: A win-win?
SummaryThe Competition Commission of India (CCI) accepted a settlement proposal by Google, but not unanimously. Settlements of antitrust cases are better for businesses than having to face adverse CCI orders—which tend to result in further litigation.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) recently issued its first settlement order in relation to Google’s alleged anti-competitive conduct in the Android TV ecosystem. India had allowed settlement of some competition law cases with the CCI in March 2024. Soon after, Google applied to the CCI to settle its smart TV (STV) case, in which the director general (DG) of investigation had already found evidence to suggest that Google’s conduct was abusive.