Google’s settlement with CCI over Android TVs: A win-win?

The European Commission recently conducted an ‘ex-post evaluation of the implementation and effectiveness of EU antitrust remedies.’ It revealed that in over half of all non-cartel cases considered, there was no evidence that remedies were effective, despite implementation. The study highlighted that, unlike structural remedies, behavioural remedies were hard to monitor. Without a robust monitoring mechanism, companies may be able to exploit loopholes to delay or even bypass effective implementation of remedies. In many cases, parties could compromise the spirit of a remedy package whilst formally complying with its letter.