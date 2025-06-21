Google’s Audio Overview can turn those boring documents into engaging podcasts

Listening to content can be a great way of absorbing it. Anyone can get tired of reading, since we have to do so much of it each day. As long as you have content that is in a Word file, plain text, a PDF, or Google doc, you can feed it to Gemini to turn it into an Audio Overview. I was putting off going through an 83-page document, when I figured I could quickly get the general gist of it with an Audio Overview. At work this can really help productivity. It’s also great for just giving your eyes a rest. If you happen to have a visual impairment, the feature is a relief as you can get so much more done.