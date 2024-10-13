Opinion
A Nobel for Google DeepMind is a tribute to how AI can transform drug discovery
Summary
- This year's Nobel prize in chemistry was awarded to University of Washington professor David Baker and two scientists from Google DeepMind, which gave us an AI algorithm in AlphaFold to predict a protein’s structure based on its genetic code. It’s a big leap for the pharma and biotech sector.
This year’s Nobel Prize in chemistry is an incredible vote of confidence in the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to transform the way medicines are invented by using AI to illuminate and manipulate proteins, life’s most basic building blocks.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more