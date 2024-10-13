A Nobel for Google DeepMind is a tribute to how AI can transform drug discovery

Many more advances are needed. Not all the structures in AlphaFold all perfect— some far from it—and so further refinement is in order. And people in the field of AI drug design would like to be able to create a drug that not only locks into its target, but is also safe and has the kind of properties that make it a viable commercial product (for example, one that sticks around in the body long enough to do its job and can be packed into a pill for easy consumption). All of that is still a work in progress.