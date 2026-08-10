What Google's switch of DeepMind’s CEO says about the AI problem it's trying to solve

Kavukcuoglu is based in Google’s Mountain View headquarters and was previously its chief AI architect. Now he is a senior vice president of DeepMind. That may not sound like much of a promotion, but it is a classic step up the ladder in Google’s unique bureaucracy. Kavukcuoglu is rid of his reporting line to Hassabis, and is not rooted to DeepMind in the same way he would be if he had been made the unit’s CEO. He now reports entirely to Pichai.