What Google's switch of DeepMind’s CEO says about the AI problem it's trying to solve

Google’s parent company Alphabet has shocked Silicon Valley with news of a management shake-up. Its artificial intelligence (AI) boss Demis Hassabis will leave his day-to-day managerial role to become the company’s chief scientist.
Hassabis led the company’s all-important AI strategy—the work that Google spent more than $90 billion on in 2025 before doubling its outlay this year to about $190 billion. The stakes are incredibly high, but all was not well. In a nutshell, the company has been excelling at science and stumbling on execution.