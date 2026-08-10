What Google's switch of DeepMind’s CEO says about the AI problem it's trying to solve

Google’s parent company Alphabet has shocked Silicon Valley with news of a management shake-up. Its artificial intelligence (AI) boss Demis Hassabis will leave his day-to-day managerial role to become the company’s chief scientist.
Google’s parent company Alphabet has shocked Silicon Valley with news of a management shake-up. Its artificial intelligence (AI) boss Demis Hassabis will leave his day-to-day managerial role to become the company’s chief scientist.
Hassabis led the company’s all-important AI strategy—the work that Google spent more than $90 billion on in 2025 before doubling its outlay this year to about $190 billion. The stakes are incredibly high, but all was not well. In a nutshell, the company has been excelling at science and stumbling on execution.
Hassabis led the company’s all-important AI strategy—the work that Google spent more than $90 billion on in 2025 before doubling its outlay this year to about $190 billion. The stakes are incredibly high, but all was not well. In a nutshell, the company has been excelling at science and stumbling on execution.
Hassabis never seemed to have his heart in winning the business AI race for Google. The company and its vast resources were more of a means to achieving a bigger dream he often talked about: building super-intelligent machines that could solve intractable scientific problems.
And so the former chess champion worked on consolidating power around himself in London, despite being based more than 8,600km away from the parent company’s headquarters in California.
When Google hit an AI nadir in 2024 with embarrassing fumbles over its image-generation tool, Hassabis demanded more control and got it. Alphabet’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, merged its AI operations in California with those in London, under Hassabis.
Later that year, Hassabis won the Nobel Prize in chemistry for his work on protein structure prediction, an unusual achievement for a Big Tech executive and evidence of his predilection for hard science. He was knighted by the UK.
The ex-neuroscientist did at least try to play the role of commercial booster for Google, transforming DeepMind from an independent scientific lab into a product factory focused almost entirely on improving its flagship AI model Gemini. He ordered his researchers, to their chagrin, to wait six months before publishing academic papers in case they were commercially sensitive.
DeepMind had once measured success by how much it published in scientific journals such as Nature. Hassabis moved on to counting user growth and promoting Nano Banana, a tool that helps advertisers make AI-generated images and videos—what some would call slop.
Yet, in an industry where executives are notorious for feigning interest in science, he never seemed to escape the sense that he was a scientist paying lip service to the commercial imperative.
In recent interviews, he sounded more animated about AI’s potential to speed up scientific discovery than by Gemini’s consumer or enterprise applications. He was particularly enthused about biology and drug discovery through his startup Isomorphic Labs. The role of tech executive left him unfulfilled and he appeared to gradually drift away from day-to-day responsibilities at Google.
What happened next remains unclear. People close to DeepMind tell me they suspect a fallout between the top brass, and that the chess master was outmanoeuvred by Koray Kavukcuoglu. Hassabis’s former No. 2 joined DeepMind a few years before it sold out to Google. Today he looks to be on a path to potentially succeeding Pichai as Alphabet’s CEO.
Kavukcuoglu is based in Google’s Mountain View headquarters and was previously its chief AI architect. Now he is a senior vice president of DeepMind. That may not sound like much of a promotion, but it is a classic step up the ladder in Google’s unique bureaucracy. Kavukcuoglu is rid of his reporting line to Hassabis, and is not rooted to DeepMind in the same way he would be if he had been made the unit’s CEO. He now reports entirely to Pichai.
Google’s broader AI challenge has, meanwhile, changed. It has proven it can invent breakthrough models. Now it must keep pace with OpenAI and Anthropic in selling products.
While Hassabis can devote more time to his scientific quests, Kavukcuoglu must help Google get its mojo back in AI development. The company’s red tape and perverse incentive structure—rewarding staff for launching new projects instead of nurturing existing ones—kept it from successfully commercializing its research for years.
Its scientists were behind the most important AI breakthrough in decades when in 2017 they invented the transformer, a type of neural network architecture. But OpenAI exploited the technology first. And the rockstar researchers behind the invention left Google.
As the exodus of talent has carried on this year, it was clear Hassabis was not fixing the problem or Google’s chronic inertia. Kavukcuoglu might.
Pichai has overseen some of the biggest scientific breakthroughs in modern computing. Now he needs an organizational revolution that proves Google can turn them into products. ©Bloomberg
The author is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering technology.