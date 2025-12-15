Google’s ‘firebombs’ have sparked off battles over both hardware and software in the arena of AI

The AI future has been thrown open: Sam Altman has already issued a ‘Code Red’ alert within OpenAI, while Nvidia’s concerns were evident in its unusual backhanded compliment to Google in a tweet. The two races set in motion by Google will define how 2026 will play out. These are battles of hyper-innovation that may or may not displace the current leaders, but put them under pressure. And there will be many more product and model announcements in 2026 than we had this year.