Big Tech is busy wrapping up AI talent to dominate the market
Summary
- Tech giants like Microsoft and Google have found a new way to dominate the GenAI industry: Instead of buying AI startups, they hire the best minds around. While this helps them dodge antitrust scrutiny, startups starved of critical talent would make for market that’s less evenly contested.
Big Tech is following a crafty playbook to hoover up AI talent: Instead of buying the hottest AI startups, the giants hire their leadership and license their intellectual property, essentially sucking the life out of them. So long as they leave behind the shell of a company, antitrust scrutiny can be avoided.