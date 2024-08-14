Opinion
Google antitrust ruling: The big deal about Big Tech's monopoly power
Summary
- The ruling against Google is expected to have repercussions for the US government’s lawsuits against other tech giants such as Apple and Amazon. But why is the government going after Big Tech in the first place?
Google is a monopolist, and has acted illegally to maintain a monopoly in online search, a US court said in a landmark antitrust ruling last week.
