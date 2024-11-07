Will the GenAI Trojan horse take Google’s search fortress apart?
Summary
- Google faces an innovator’s dilemma. Launching better products may cannibalize its own search engine that dominates the market. While Google didn’t do much with its own AI advances, its rivals are using it to improve search. Today, it’s at greater threat from itself than from outside.
I have written a lot on this before, but with recent moves by all the Big Tech players, it bears repetition: Every artificial intelligence (AI) company is making a frontal attack on the impregnable-so-far fort that Google has created with search. The emperor’s defeat, however, will come not from outside, but within.