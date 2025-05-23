Google Search: Its evolution is being led by GenAI and Gen Z
SummaryGoogle’s CEO Sundar Pichai flagged off a ‘re-imagining’ of its search service this week. It’s an AI upgrade, powered by artificial intelligence but prompted by the rise of chatbots and chat-happy youth. Did Alphabet really need a defensive flank?
For over two decades, Google has been shaping how the world searches for information with its artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms. But as Generative AI (GenAI) chatbots grow more conversational and capable, the Big Tech company has been pushed into a “total re-imagining of Search," as its CEO Sundar Pichai said this week in his Google I/O 2025 keynote address.