Google Search: Its evolution is being led by GenAI and Gen Z

That said, while LLM-based search platforms aren’t eating Google’s lunch yet, they are certainly revising the menu. In February 2024, Gartner projected traditional search engine volume to drop 25% by 2026, with gains for AI chatbots and other virtual agents. Google’s global share of search-engine use fell below 90% for the first time since 2015 during each of the last three months of 2024, according to Statcounter. Last month, it was below 89.7%. The dip is tiny, but Google does not want to take any chances.