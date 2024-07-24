Google’s $23 billion snub from Wiz will sting both companies
Summary
- While it is audacious of Wiz not to accept Alphabet’s acquisition offer, it leaves both companies in a bind. Wiz’s rejection and the testy regulatory environment puts Google in an awkward position in its effort to grow its cloud business, which trails that of Microsoft's Azure and Amazon's AWS.
Money talks, as they say, but even $23 billion of it did not convince the founders of Wiz Inc to sell the business to Alphabet Inc, parent of Google.