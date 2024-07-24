Google’s $23 billion snub from Wiz will sting both companies

Wiz’s rejection, combined with the testy regulatory environment, puts Google in an even more awkward position in its effort to grow its cloud business, which has 11% of the market behind Microsoft’s Azure (with 25%) and Amazon’s AWS (the leading player with 31%), according to Synergy Research Group, a market intelligence firm. But grow it must, as the company’s longtime reliance on advertising leaves it exposed to slowing growth or interest-rate hikes.