Google's and Apple's walled gardens will survive Epic’s court win
Summary
- A US court ruling against Google’s app store policies has shaken the layout of these gardens a bit, but they’ll stay in place—for now.
A San Francisco jury took less than four hours to decide on Monday that Google was running an illegal monopoly designed to exact huge fees from app developers. The verdict was a huge victory for Epic Games—the maker of the game Fortnite—and signals that the onerous terms imposed by Google and Apple for using their walled-offed app stores may be on the way out—but not for a while yet.