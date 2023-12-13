Google's and Apple's walled gardens will survive Epic’s court win

But a brick has been dislodged, clearly. The fees that Apple and Google take from app sales and in-app purchases have long been a significant sticking point that could not last indefinitely as the mobile app market matured. Currently, these fees generate around $200 billion a year for the companies—income they both say is fair compensation for maintaining and running the stores securely. Google and Apple both argue that consumers and developers benefit from the simplicity and security of a centralized store on each respective platform. Many developers don’t see it that way, and it’s through Epic that they have found a knight in shining armour with the deep pockets required to wage a fight against app stores.