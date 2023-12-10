Google’s Gemini looks impressive but still trails

In reality, the demo also wasn’t carried out in real time or voice. When asked about the video, a Google spokesperson said it was made by “using still image frames from the footage, and prompting via text," and pointed to a site showing how others could interact with Gemini with photos of their hands, or of drawings or other objects. In other words, the voice in the demo was reading out human-made prompts that were made to Gemini, and showing them still images. That’s quite different from what Google seemed to be suggesting: that a person could have a smooth voice conversation with Gemini as the bot watched and responded in real time to the world around it.