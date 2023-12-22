Google’s Gemini may not help it reclaim its lost 'AI crown'
Summary
- OpenAI still seems ahead of the former leader in a field that mustn’t get ruined by reckless rivalry. Whether this generative-AI race ends up transforming lives for the better or for worse is a serious question that’s yet to be settled.
There is a rather telling story behind why Google’s ‘ChatGPT-killer’ was christened Gemini. Jeff Dean, chief scientist at Google and the former head of Google Brain, explained on X (formerly Twitter): “The Gemini effort came about because we had different teams working on language modelling, and we knew we wanted to start to work together. The twins are the folks in the legacy Brain team (many from the PaLM/PaLM-2 effort) and the legacy DeepMind team (many from the Chinchilla effort) that started to work together on the ambitious multimodal model project we called Gemini, eventually joined by many people from all across Google." (bit.ly/46XO1sk).