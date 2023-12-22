Google’s Gemini may not help it reclaim its lost 'AI crown'

Launch day demos and announcements were impressive. Gemini is multimodal from the word go, working with pictures, videos, text and voice seamlessly. Its nano version is built for mobile use and can work on-device without depending too much on the cloud. Google announced its integration in the next version of its Pixel mobile phone. Gemini Pro is already integrated into Bard. Gemini also might have reasoning and planning capabilities, which could be built into advanced personal assistants. The Ultra version generated some buzz, with Google claiming that it beats GPT4 in some benchmark tests and was better at generating computer code and summarizing news articles. Some of this was debunked the next day itself and Google admitted that some parts of its launch video were ‘staged’ (some of the demos were pre-recorded). As it had used a few atypical measures to claim superior performance over GPT4, its boast was left unverified.

