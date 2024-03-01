Google's Gemini opens our eyes to who we really are: Guinea pigs for gen AI
Summary
- Google's new chatbot is not too woke, but too rushed. Rather than waiting for regulation to catch up with constantly evolving technology, it is for tech firms to invest in AI safety and quality.
Did you hear? Google has been accused of a secret vendetta against Caucasians. Elon Musk exchanged tweets about this conspiracy on X more than 150 times this week, all on portraits generated with Google’s new AI chatbot Gemini. Like Ben Shapiro, Musk reacted to its image diversity: Female popes! African-looking Nazis! Indigenous founding fathers! Google apologized and paused the feature. Clearly, the company did a shoddy job over-correcting tech that had a racist skew. No, CEO Sundar Pichai wasn’t infected by a woke mind virus. Rather, he’s growth obsessed.