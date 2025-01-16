Quiet achievers Gopal Vittal and Neville Noronha leave behind key lessons in partnership
Summary
- How DMart and Airtel navigate the choppy waters of the future will be a test of the resilience that the departing CEOs have built into their foundations
Two top business leaders who haven't been celebrated enough but whose achievements are part of business school curriculum, will soon relinquish their long-held jobs. A couple of months ago, Gopal Vittal announced that he would step down as CEO of Bharti Airtel at the end of 2025. Recently, Neville Noronha has said he will move out of the corner office at Avenue Supermarts, where he built DMart into the country’s most successful supermarket chain, in January 2026.