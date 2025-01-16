It doesn’t take great insight to say that harmony between a company’s top two executives is essential to business success. Way too many companies, though, have got it wrong. Infosys’s city-based rival Wipro, for instance, hadn’t got the mix right for nearly 20 years. The company was a pace-setter for the industry through the 1990s and early 2000s when first Ashok Soota and then Vivek Paul guided its fortunes as professional CEOs under promoter Azim Premji. Subsequently, the model of Premji as chairman and a series of professional CEOs failed to deliver. Today, Wipro trails market leaders TCS, Infosys and HCL.