Gorbachev unmade the USSR and made the modern world
01 Sep 2022
- Collapse of the Soviet Union meant that India had to recalibrate its foreign and industrial policy and open up to foreign capital.
History celebrates those who build, but forgets or even reviles those who deconstruct familiar structures. Mikhail Gorbachev deconstructed the Second World, the so-called Soviet Bloc, or the Warsaw Pact. This had obvious geopolitical implications—implications for the principal successor state to the Soviet Union, Russia, and implications for economic and development strategies open to developing countries around the world.