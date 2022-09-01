Gorbachev unmade the USSR and made the modern world

Russia’s current president, Vladimir Putin, calls the collapse of the Soviet Union the 20th Century’s biggest geopolitical tragedy. It led to the unipolar dominance of the world by the United States, destroyed any illusion of a non-capitalist development paradigm, gave impetus to the forces of globalization, the successful creation of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). It dismantled the Warsaw Pact; dismembered the Soviet Union itself into 14 new nations besides Russia; liberated Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania; allowed East European countries to determine their own fate; and removed the Berlin Wall leading to the unification of Germany. Clearly, it was a tragedy for Russia, which lost its superpower status, coequal to the US, but for few others.

