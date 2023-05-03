Go’s stop: Another lurch towards a seller’s market

Go First has squarely laid the blame on what it called the “ever-increasing failure" of engines that power its fleet of Airbus A320neos. It alleges that P&W flouted an upkeep contract that required it to deliver solutions within 48 hours of engine failure and said that drastic IBC action would not have been needed had its supplier complied with orders from their Singapore arbitrator to supply it with ‘spare leased engines’ on a schedule that would have let it regain full strength by September. With much money already lost on account of a hobbled fleet, it said it was in no position to meet its financial dues. In a sign of its hope that it would stay airborne, Go First also filed a petition in a US court to enforce the arbitral award. On its part, P&W said it was committed to the success of its customers and was complying with the ruling. It had no details to offer. If this was about covid snarls in the supply of critical equipment for aviation, as observers suspect, we remain in the dark on when these might ease. All this has made Go’s future highly uncertain. Revival proposals may not surface till some of the haze over its actual capacity clears and so we can’t expect it to exit insolvency very soon once it gets admitted.