Governance reform: Karthik Muralidharan’s treatise is refreshingly new
Summary
- His book stands out for its analysis of the country and the solutions it offers us, but underplays the role of technology.
Since so much of my work lies at the intersection of law and technology, I’m always interested in theories of governance. If I can understand how governance works, I believe I will be better informed as to how technology can be used to make it more effective. Which is why, ever since I heard that it was being written, I’ve been waiting to read Karthik Muralidharan’s tome, Accelerating India’s Development.