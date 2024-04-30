Governance reform: Karthik Muralidharan’s treatise is refreshingly new

Technology rears its head off and on throughout the book, showing up like R.K. Laxman’s Common Man in a variety of different contexts. In the chapter on education, Karthik shows us how it can be used to solve the quintessential challenge of classroom education: that teaching aimed at the average student is neither sufficiently challenging the more intelligent, nor simple enough to be understood by those struggling to keep up. Educational software that can assess the competence level of students and dynamically adjust the teaching plan to suit their learning requirements will make it possible for children in the same class to learn at different speeds.