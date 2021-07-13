Government bonds for household folks at last

Just this April, RBI embarked upon a formal government securities acquisition programme (GSAP) to support bond prices and contain yields, especially at the long-tenure end of the yield curve that has seen inflation trends deter other buyers. Without RBI intervention, expectations of inflation would raise market yields to make up for the rupee’s loss of real value. Yield suppression has made it difficult for G-sec buyers to get a rate above 6% per annum. While this beats money kept idle, how popular this ‘G-class’ asset comes to prove would depend on the kind of publicity G-secs are given as much as our inflation trajectory, which will determine how rewarding they are. If consumer prices get escalative, as they now threaten to, RBI should let bond prices slide just enough for yields to rise above inflation and look attractive again. Further, it must ensure easy liquidation even of odd-lot and tiny holdings. Illiquid paper would dampen retail enthusiasm at the very onset. RBI has been impressive in moving so boldly to let individuals buy G-secs. If this reform works out well, it will help our bond market flourish, maybe even stir up public demand for corporate debt as a longer term spin-off. Inflation mustn’t let this G-proposition down.