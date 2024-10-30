Data deficiency: India needs to map its informal economy better
Summary
- Despite its decline, the informal sector employs a large chunk of the population and serves as a safety net for workers. Timely and accurate data can help shape friendlier policies for micro enterprises that play a valuable role in the economy.
Over the past decade, the Indian government has pursued a relentless war on informality. The demonetization of high-value currency notes in 2016 was justified in the name of formalization, as was the hasty introduction of the goods and services tax (GST) in 2017.