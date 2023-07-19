Government must work to restore faith in Indian statistics

Fostering trust in institutions is one of the cornerstones of ensuring enduring belief in democratic systems. India’s statistical systems and infrastructure, despite its numerous warts, had a place of pride in the Indian democratic ethos and informed policymaking. But the standards of – and the lack of investments in – the official statistics collection machinery over the years have left a lot to be desired. As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections draw near, the debate on the quality of official statistics will come into sharp focus once again.