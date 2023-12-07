Government’s capex push and L&T’s engineering prowess prove a winning formula
Summary
- L&T has become the top player in practically every sector in which it operates, and should hit new heights if the government continues to push for more infrastructure
When Jack Welch was CEO of General Electric in the 1980s, he ruthlessly implemented a strategy that earned him the nickname “Neutron Jack" (after the neutron bomb that was then in development). Welch reviewed GE’s divisions and verticals and exited businesses in which it was not the market leader or number two.