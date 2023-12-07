Government’s capex push and L&T’s engineering prowess prove a winning formula

In the Middle East, L&T is picking up orders in the hydrocarbon industry, in T&D and in urban infra spaces. Energy transition is also a source of opportunities. While L&T has investments in thermal power, it has also invested in the green-hydrogen supply chain, and in electrolysers and data centres, in line with a strategic growth plan it calls Lakshya 2026. It has a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Norway’s HydrogenPro to set up a joint venture for gigawatt-scale manufacturing of electrolysers for green hydrogen. A second MoU is with Norway’s H2Carrier to develop green ammonia.