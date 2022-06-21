Governments must act against fraudulent caste claims

Fake caste certificates are endemic to India. Every once a while, astonishing numbers of people who have forged caste certificates to avail of jobs and education seats reserved for socio-economically deprived groups such as Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) are revealed in the media. In Maharashtra, it was found that 11,700 government employees had used fake caste certificates to get a job. Over the past four decades, 1 million people are estimated to have obtained bogus caste certificates (Mahamulkar, 2018; Gatade, 2020). Similar revelations happened in Bangalore recently, where 591 such people landed government jobs, of which some have even retired (Mahamulkar, 2018). Various state legislators and Members of Parliament have come under scrutiny for using bogus caste certificates to win elections. For example, legislator Partha Das was found guilty in 2018 of having used a fake SC certificate for contesting elections in 2008 (Deb, 2018). It is safe to assume that the incidence of forgery is much higher, with many more going unnoticed. The Supreme Court has taken a strict stand of not offering protection to forgers. It has ruled that where anyone found guilty of using a forged caste certificate to get admission to an educational institutions or job will lose that degree or job (Chandrabhan vs State of Maharashtra & Others, 2017). Despite this, the case conviction and dismissal rates are low. In fact, in the case of Maharastra’s 11,700 government employees, several politicians and unions came out in their support by announcing a rally (Mahamulkar, 2018).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}