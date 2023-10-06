Government’s reluctance to import wheat can upset MPC’s calculations
Summary
- A government in election mode could end up firing inflationary expectations that are in single digits at last for the first time since the pandemic
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has delivered a status quo policy, as was widely expected. Rightly so. Its six-member interest rates-setting committee that met from the 4-6 October decided unanimously to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.50%, noting that the heightened Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation levels in July and August at 7.4% and 6.8%, respectively, were largely driven by food price pressures.