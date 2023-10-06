Government’s reluctance to import wheat can upset MPC’s calculations

Sample these: “…overall inflation outlook is clouded by uncertainties from the fall in kharif sowing for key crops like pulses and oilseeds"; “the recurring incidence of large and overlapping food price shocks can impart generalisation and persistence to headline inflation" and “Monetary policy has to be in absolute readiness to take appropriate and timely action to prevent any spillovers from food and fuel price shocks to underlying inflation trends and risks to anchoring of inflation expectations… These are non-negotiable necessities"; “The MPC observed that the unprecedented food price shocks are impinging on the evolving trajectory of inflation and that recurring incidence of such overlapping shocks can impart generalisation and persistence. Accordingly, the MPC resolved to remain on high alert…".