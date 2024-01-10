Governments should nudge us towards sustainable lifestyles

That’s why we need policy—carbon taxes, subsidies and public information campaigns—to support behaviour change. But it’s a touchy subject that many politicians are reluctant to act forcefully on. In the UK, the importance of behaviour change is officially recognized, with the stated goal being to make it “easier and more affordable for people to shift towards a more sustainable lifestyle while at the same time maintain[ing] freedom or choice and fairness," according to energy minister Lord Callanan. There are grants for heat pumps and the Great British Insulation Scheme, which offers free or cheaper insulation measures, for example. But that doesn’t go far enough, with the House of Lords Environment and Climate Change Committee calling the government’s approach “seriously inadequate." It doesn’t help that UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arguably made it a point of pride in announcing last year—while gearing up for national elections—that he had “scrapped" several imaginary policies like a ‘meat tax’ and compulsory car-sharing.