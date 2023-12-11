Govt could miss blending target after banning sugarcane in ethanol production
SummaryIndia achieved its target of 12% ethanol blend for supply year 2022-23 but may miss its 15% target for 2023-24 unless grain-based ethanol production is ramped up.
The government took an important policy decision this week in banning the distillation of sugarcane juice and sugar syrup (sucrose) to produce ethanol for biofuel blending. This has negative implications for the sugar industry and could lead to shortfalls in the blending target for ethanol supply year 2023-24 (ESY24), which runs from 1 November 2023 to 31 October 2024.