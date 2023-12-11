Govt could miss blending target after banning sugarcane in ethanol production

Over October and November, sugar production was down 11% as poor rainfall hit the sugarcane crop in Maharashtra and Karnataka. Sugar production this season is likely to fall by up to 30% in these two states. This would imply all-India sugar production of a little less than 32 million tonnes after adjusting for the ban. Otherwise, juice and sucrose diverted to ethanol would have reduced production to around 30 million tonnes. Last season (October 2022 to March 2023), sugar production was over 36 million tonnes. Consumption is estimated to be around 29 MT, with the rest exported or held as inventory.